Pro Kabaddi 2023, Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers: 3 player battles to watch out for

As the excitement of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 continues, the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad is set to witness a thrilling clash between Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers in Match 85 on January 22, commencing at 09:00 pm IST.

As of the current season, Telugu Titans find themselves in the 12th position on the PKL 10 points table, having secured two wins and faced 12 losses, accumulating a total of 15 points.

Telugu Titans come into this match riding the momentum of a convincing victory against U.P. Yoddhas, sealing a dominant 49-32 win. This win marks their second triumph in the ongoing season, signalling an upturn in form for the team.

In contrast, Haryana Steelers occupy the fifth spot with 39 points, comprising seven wins, five losses, and one tie. Haryana Steelers faced a setback in their recent encounter against Jaipur Pink Panthers, enduring a 27-37 defeat. Eager to bounce back, Haryana Steelers aim to reclaim their winning stride and fortify their position in the league standings.

Delving into their past clashes, Haryana Steelers maintain the lead in the head-to-head record with five victories, while Telugu Titans have notched up four wins in their 10 encounters.

On the note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Pawan Kumar vs Jaideep

Pawan Kumar who is fondly known as the high-flyer is showcasing good form for Telugu Titans in PKL Season 10, albeit not reaching his career-best heights.

With 129 raid points in 13 matches, he stands out as a reliable raider for the team, although only secured one match-winning performance. While individually formidable, Pawan needs additional support from fellow raiders to meet the team's requirements.

On the opposing end is Jaideep, the standout defender for Haryana Steelers, displaying commendable consistency. In 13 matches, he has accumulated 43 tackle points and excels particularly in super tackle scenarios.

A formidable force in the defensive lineup, Jaideep sets the stage for a compelling battle against the high-flying raids of Pawan Kumar.

#2 Omkar Patil vs Mohit Nandal

Omkar Patil exhibited a commendable performance in a recent game against UP Yoddhas, providing valuable support to Pawan Kumar with nine raid points. His quick-feet skills showcase promise, although he is still in need of more experience to fully harness his potential.

Facing off against Patil is Mohit Nandal, a seasoned defender with 13 matches under his belt in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. With 36 tackle points, stands out as a reliable cover defender for the Haryana Steelers. With a couple of years of experience, he brings a level of maturity and tactical understanding to the defensive lineup.

#3 Vinay vs Sandeep Dhull

Vinay has emerged as a surprise package for the Haryana Steelers in the current season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Displaying good consistency, he has accumulated 94 raid points in 13 matches. Vinay particularly excels in do-or-die situations, proving to be a reliable asset for Haryana during crucial moments in the game.

On the defensive end for Telugu Titans is Sandeep Dhull, who, while having an average season, stands out as a dependable defender. With 35 tackle points in 12 matches, Dhull contributes to the defensive efforts of Telugu Titans. His reliability and ability to hold ground make him a key component in the team's defensive strategies.