Pro Kabaddi 2023, Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 85, and telecast details

Telugu Titans will square off against the Haryana Steelers in the 85th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, January 22.

After losing seven consecutive games Telugu Titans turned things around with a dominating 49-32 victory over UP Yoddhas in their previous encounter.

The Pawan Sehrawat-led side need to win all of their remaining games if they wish to secure a place in the knockout stages of the tournament. The Titans are currently placed 12th in the points table with 15 points from 14 games.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, suffered a 37-27 defeat against the defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous outing.

They will be looking to return to winning ways as they are currently placed fifth in the points table with 39 points, having won seven of their 13 games so far and lost five.

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, 85th Match PKL 2023

Date: January 22, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2023

Telugu Titans (TEL): W L L L L

Haryana Steelers (HAR): L W T W L

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Player Squads

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat, Rajnish, Robin Chaudhary, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Dhull, Gaurav Dahiya, Ankit, Mohit Narwal, Nitin, Ajit Pawar, Omkar R. More, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Mohit, Sanjeevi S, Hamid Nader, Milad Jabbari.

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, K Prapanjan, Vinay, Ghanshyam Magar, Vishal Tate, Shivam Patare, Jayasoorya NS, Hasan Balbool, Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep Dahiya, Hardeep, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Monu Hooda, Naveen Kundu, Mohit Nandal, Harsh, Sunny Sehrawat, Ashish, Mohit

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Expected Playing 7

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat (c), Ajit Pawar, Sanjeevi S, Sandeep Dhull, Omkar Patil, Mohit and Omkar R

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Jaideep Dahiya (c), Siddharth Desai, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Vinay, Shivam Patare and Naveen Kundu

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Match Prediction

Pawan Sehrawat single-handedly destroyed the UP Yoddhas, as the star raider finished with 16 points in the game. He received brilliant support from Omkar Patil, who scored 10 points. The home team needs to take momentum from this game as they gear up to face an in-form Steelers in their next clash.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, will be relying heavily on their defensive unit to step up for the team and stop Pawan Sehrawat in their next game. The raiders of the team need to take responsibility and make a strong comeback in their next game against the Telugu Titans.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win the match.

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

