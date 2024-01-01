Pro Kabaddi 2023, Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL Match 51 and telecast details

Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan will lock horns in the 51st match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida, on Monday, 1st January at 8 pm IST.

Telugu Titans suffered their seventh loss in the previous game against U Mumba 34-52. Rajnish emerged as their top raider, securing eight raid points, with Robin Chaudhary and Prafull Zaware contributing seven points each. Captain Pawan Sehrawat was sidelined in the previous game but is expected to make a comeback in the upcoming match.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan clinched their sixth victory and fourth consecutive one against Patna Pirates 46-28. Pankaj Mohite stood out as the star raider, achieving a Super 10, while Abinesh Nadarajan and Mohammadreza Shadlou each earned a High 5. Paltan has secured the second position in the PKL10 points table after Gujarat Giants took the top spot on Sunday.

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Match 51, PKL 2023

Date: January 1, 2024, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2023

Telugu Titans (TEL): L L W L L

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W W W W L

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Player Squads

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Milad Jabbari, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Prafull Zaware, Nitin, Vijay, Omkar R. More, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Robin Chaudhary, Ajit Pandurang Pawar

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardeep

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Expected Playing 7

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat (C), Prafull Zaware, Rajnish, Ajit Pawar, Omkar R, Sandeep Dhull, Parvesh Bhainswal

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Mohammadreza Shadlou, Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan have dominated Telugu Titans in the head-to-head matches, winning 11 out of 18 games. Titans have won only six while one ended in a tie. Assessing their current form, two teams are experiencing contrasting campaigns, with one in the top three and the other at the bottom of the points table.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win the match.

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

