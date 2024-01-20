Pro Kabaddi 2023, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas: 3 player battles to watch out for

Home team Telugu Titans will play their second match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 Hyderabad leg against the UP Yoddhas later tonight. The Titans started their home leg on a disappointing note last night as they suffered a big defeat against the Bengaluru Bulls.

Even the UP Yoddhas were in action last night against the Patna Pirates. The Yoddhas gave the three-time champions a run for their money, but they ended up losing the match by three points. Pardeep Narwal and co. will be keen to win tonight's 'War of Stars' against Pawan Sehrawat's side.

Ahead of the first raid of tonight's 'War of Stars' in PKL 10, here's a look at the three player battles which will likely decide the winner of the UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans.

#1 Pardeep Narwal vs Parvesh Bhainswal

Pardeep Narwal is the most successful raider in the Pro Kabaddi League. His form has blown hot and cold in recent seasons, but he continues to be the biggest match-winner for the UP Yoddhas team.

Narwal managed to score only four points against the Patna Pirates last night. He will aim to produce a better performance and keep his team alive in the race to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Telugu Titans will expect their senior defender Parvesh Bhainswal to keep Narwal silent in Hyderabad. Bhainswal had a forgettable outing against the Bengaluru Bulls last night, where he scored only a solitary point. The left cover defender will try to score a High 5 tonight.

#2 Pawan Sehrawat vs Sumit Sangwan

Telugu Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat owns the fourth position in the Most Raid Points list of Pro Kabaddi 2023. He has earned 114 raid points this season and has been the highest points-scorer for the Titans by a distance.

Tonight in PKL 10, Pawan will face a stiff challenge from UP Yoddhas' left corner defender Sumit Sangwan, who holds the fifth spot in the Most Tackle Points. Sumit needs just three more tackle points to become the number one defender. If he tackles down Pawan on multiple occasions, Sumit can attain the top spot.

It should not be a surprise if the player who dominates this battle ends up deciding the winner of this match in Pro Kabaddi 2023 tonight.

#3 Gagan Gowda vs Sandeep Dhull

Gagan Gowda is a new raider in the UP Yoddhas team. The youngster raids from the right side, and in the last match against the Patna Pirates, Gagan scored four raid points in six attempts before he was substituted by the coach.

Sandeep Dhull is one of the most experienced players in the Telugu Titans squad, but he has failed to impress the fans. In the previous match against the Bengaluru Bulls, the left corner defender scored only two tackle points in six attempts.

Gagan will have the responsibility of supporting Pardeep Narwal, while Sandeep will aim to tackle him down after Pardeep gets out so that the UP Yoddhas are under enormous pressure. It will be interesting to see how the youngster performs against the seasoned pro in Pro Kabaddi 2023.