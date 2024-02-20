Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL Match 130, and telecast details

U Mumba and Telugu Titans will lock horns in the 130th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula on Tuesday, February 20.

U Mumba haven’t won a single match in their last 13 outings. They are coming off a 46-40 loss against the home team Haryana Steelers. Despite trailing by 15 points, Mumba staged a strong comeback with two all-outs but couldn't finish on the right side.

On the other hand, the Pawan Sehrawat-led Telugu Titans lost their previous game against the Jaipur Pink Panthers (44-51). They had a promising start with a 28-20 lead, including two all-outs. However, their performance declined in the second half, as they secured only 16 points and conceded 31 points.

Both U Mumba and Telugu Titans will play their final game of the PKL campaign, aiming to finish the tournament on a positive note after their back-to-back setbacks.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Match 130, PKL 2023

Date: February 20, 2024, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Form Guide in PKL 2023

U Mumba (MUM): L L L L L

Telugu Titans (TEL): L L L L L

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Player Squads

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh, Rinku, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe, and Kunal.

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Milad Jabbari, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Prafull Zaware, Nitin, Vijay, Omkar R. More, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Robin Chaudhary, and Ajit Pandurang Pawar.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Expected Playing 7

U Mumba (MUM): Guman Singh (C), Gokulakannan M, Mahender Singh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Bittu, Rohit Yadav, and Sombir.

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat (C), Prafull Zaware, Shankar Gadai, Ajit Pawar, Milad Jabbari, Ankit, and Parvesh Bhainswal.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Match Prediction

U Mumba have utterly dominated Telugu Titans in the head-to-head matches, winning 10 out of 17 games and two ending a tie. They have also dominated the Titans in the last five games, having won four of them, including one this season (52-34).

So, placing your bets on U Mumba will be a wise decision.

Prediction: U Mumba to win.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda