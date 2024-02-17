Pro Kabaddi 2023, UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants: 3 player battles to watch out for

The Gujarat Giants will face off against the UP Yoddhas in Match No. 125, set to unfold at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana on Saturday, February 17.

The Gujarat Giants enter the match riding high on a successful season, having secured qualification to the playoffs. They will aim to maintain their momentum and secure a strong finish.

On the other hand, the UP Yoddhas have endured a disappointing campaign, languishing at 11th place in the standings. Despite boasting a star-studded squad, they have fallen short of expectations, struggling to find consistency and cohesion.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for

#1 Gagana Gowda vs Fazel Atrachali

Gagan Gowda has exhibited promising potential for UP Yoddhas in raiding, making the most of the limited opportunities he's received.

With his tall stature and adept escaping skills, he has amassed 63 raid points in just 11 games, establishing himself as a valuable asset. However, Gowda still requires more chances to fully showcase his capabilities.

Fazel Atrachali, leading as the captain of the Gujarat Giants, has demonstrated his defensive mastery with 60 tackle points across 20 games. While this season might not mark his peak statistically, Fazel Atrachali brings more to the arena than mere numbers; his wealth of experience is invaluable.

#2 Pardeep Narwal vs Sombir

Pardeep Narwal, a record-breaker in the past, has faced tough luck this season, managing only 120 raid points for UP Yoddhas in the current season. Despite falling short of expectations, he still possesses immense potential.

Sombir has emerged as a dependable defender for the Gujarat Giants, amassing 51 tackle points in 20 games. Excelling in tandem with Faisal Atrachali, he has showcased his defensive prowess. While possessing notable skills, there remains room for him to elevate his game further.

#3 Rakesh vs Sumit

Rakesh has been in good form for the Gujarat Giants in raiding, surpassing the 100-point mark in the current edition. As a promising young talent, he brings a unique set of skills and pace to the game.

Standing in opposition will be Sumit of UP Yoddhas, who has emerged as their sole consistent performer, accumulating 62 tackle points in 20 games.

With commendable leadership on the mat, he showcases a blend of skill and physicality. Exhibiting robust defensive capabilities, he leverages both his strong physique and tactical acumen effectively.