Pro Kabaddi 2023, UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers: 3 player battles to watch out for 

In a much-anticipated Pro Kabaddi clash, the Haryana Steelers are set to lock horns with the U P Yoddhas in match no. 9 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on December 6 at 9 p.m.

With Haryana Steelers entering the fray for the first time in the ongoing season and U P Yoddhas looking for redemption after a narrow loss to U Mumba, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter.

Let's take a closer look at three intriguing player battles that are poised to unfold in this Pro Kabaddi League showdown.

#1 Pardeep Narwal vs Jaideep Dahiya

The marquee battle of the evening features Pardeep Narwal, the all-time leading scorer in Pro Kabaddi League, going head-to-head against Haryana Steelers' cover defender, Jaideep Dahiya.

In the past two seasons, Jaideep has emerged as a linchpin for the Haryana Steelers, consistently securing over 50 tackle points in each edition. His retention by the team underscores the trust they place in his defensive prowess.

On the flip side, Pardeep Narwal, the "Dubki King," assumes the captaincy for U P Yoddhas this season. With a remarkable track record boasting over 1500 PKL raid points, Pardeep brings not only technical prowess but also a wealth of experience to the mat.

Despite a less-than-decent performance in the last match against U Mumba, Pardeep's ability to turn the tide in crucial moments adds an element of unpredictability to this highly anticipated clash.

#2 Siddharth Desai vs Sumit

The spotlight shifts to the raiding department as Siddharth Desai, Haryana Steelers' prized acquisition, faces off against UP Yoddhas' seasoned left corner defender, Sumit.

In the previous encounter against U Mumba, Sumit delivered an average performance, with two successful tackles and two unsuccessful ones. However, his track record, with 54 tackle points in the last season, solidifies his reputation as a reliable defender for UP Yoddhas.

On the raiding front, Siddharth Desai, who secured a hefty 1 crore bid in the PKL 10 auction for the Haryana Steelers, brings a potent combination of a strong physique and adept raiding techniques to the table.

With 144 raid points in the last Pro Kabaddi League season, Siddharth is a dependable asset for the Haryana Steelers. This battle not only tests Sumit's defensive mettle but also serves as a litmus test for the strength of Haryana's raiding against UP Yoddhas' defense.

#3 Chandran Ranjit vs Nitesh Kumar

Chandran Ranjit, who had a decent season last year with 95 raid points, dons the Haryana Steelers jersey for the first time in PKL 10. He squares off against Nitesh Kumar, a seasoned campaigner known for his defensive skills and acumen.

Although Nitesh had a relatively quiet season last year and scored just one tackle point in the opening match against U Mumba, his track record speaks volumes.

The battle between Chandran Ranjit and Nitesh Kumar promises to be a fascinating encounter, with Chandran having previously outmanoeuvred Nitesh in their last face-off.

As both players seek redemption and a strong start for their respective teams, this clash adds an extra layer of intensity to the Pro Kabaddi League contest.