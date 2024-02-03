Pro Kabaddi 2023, UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL Match 102, and telecast details

UP Yoddhas will fight it out against U Mumba in the 102nd match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi on Saturday (3 February).

UP Yoddhas are towards the bottom of the points table just above Telugu Titans, holding the eleventh spot. They have had a campaign to forget in Pro Kabaddi 2023.

Nothing has gone in the favour of the team despite coming out each time with various strategies and different lineups. Despite having Pardeep Narwal, the lack of support for him from either departments has resulted in them losing the game.

U Mumba, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot in the points table with a streak of four losses and a tie. This game is a perfect opportunity for them to make a strong comeback. They are desperate to win every game from now to stay in the race for the playoffs. All eyes will be on the star raider Guman Singh as he continues his dream run in the Pro Kabaddi 2023, irrespective of the game’s result.

UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba, Match 102, PKL 2023

Date: February 3, 2024, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2023

UP Yoddhas (UP): L L L L L

U Mumba (MUM): L L T L L

UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Player Squads

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe

UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Expected Playing 7

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal(C), Gagana Gowda, Shivam Chaudhary, Hitesh, Sumit, Harendra Kumar, Ashu Singh

U Mumba (MUM): Guman Singh, Surinder Singh (c), Mukilan Shanmugan, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Bittu, Sombir.

UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Match Prediction

Both sides are eagerly looking to get a win next to their name. It's going to be a thriller and we expect U Mumba to have a slight edge over the Yoddhas owing to the overall balance of their side.

Prediction: U Mumba to win the match.

UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda