Pro Kabaddi 2023: Who won yesterday's matches

In an adrenaline-charged doubleheader at the EKA Arena by TransStadia on Thursday (December 7), kabaddi enthusiasts witnessed intense clashes. The Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors battled to a 28-28 draw, showcasing unmatched resilience. Meanwhile, in a riveting encounter, Patna Pirates staged a spectacular turnaround to defeat Gujarat Giants 33-30, claiming victory.

In the first match of the evening, the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors battled to a 28-28 draw, marking the season's first tie. The Jaipur Pink Panthers dominated early on, stifling the Warriors until Shrikant Jadhav's do-or-die raid point got them on the board.

Bengal Warriors vs Pink Panthers (PC: PKL)

Despite Bengal Warriors accumulating points with Nitin Kumar's quick raids, the Panthers' robust defence, led by Ankush and Abhishekh KS, executed consecutive super tackles in the first half, securing a 13-9 lead at halftime.

Unfazed, the Warriors staged a comeback in the second half, inflicting an all-out to take the lead. The Panthers retaliated, levelling the score at 20 points each with barely eight minutes remaining.

In a tense finale, Shrikant Jadhav's lucky raid point nearly secured victory with just 10 seconds left, but Bhawani Rajput's clutch raid levelled the score. Warriors' skipper Maninder Singh resorted to an empty raid, settling for a hard-fought tie as the final whistle blew.

In another thrilling encounter, the Patna Pirates emerged victorious against the Gujarat Giants. The first half of the game was a closely contested battle, with defences from both sides putting up a formidable show. The Giants, riding high on a hat-trick of wins, found themselves facing a determined Patna Pirates.

In the opening minutes, Sachin swiftly secured a bonus point for the Patna Pirates, setting the tone for an action-packed showdown. Rohit Gulia countered with a swift toe touch, putting the Gujarat Giants on the scoreboard.

Patna Pirates raider Sachin in action (PC: PKL)

Sudhakar's surprise inclusion saw him raiding well and exhibiting impressive agility, executing a well-timed dubki that put the Pirates in the lead. Meanwhile, Ankit bolstered the Pirates' defence with his timely tackles. The first 20 minutes remained cagey and level, reflecting the defensive prowess of both teams as the scores read 12 - 12.7

In the 25th minute, Patna Pirates staged a turnaround against Gujarat Giants, with Sandeep claiming a point on Arkam. Sonu Jaglan's rookie error, stepping into the lobby, reduced Giants to two players, setting the stage for Sachin Tanwar's composed raid. Sachin's strategic dismantling led to an all-out, propelling Patna into a decisive lead.

Executing two quick All-Outs, Patna seized control of the game, creating a significant lead. Rakesh of the Giants, however, refused to surrender and mounted a spirited comeback with quick raid points.

In a nail-biting finish, Sudhakar played a pivotal role by securing a crucial Super Tackle, thwarting the Giants' last-minute efforts. The Patna Pirates secured their second consecutive win in as many games, capping off an intense battle in a scoreline of 33-30.

Rakesh stood out as the star raider in the match, demonstrating his swift raiding skills with a Super 10 and spearheading the Giants' resurgence in the closing minutes. The Pirates, relying on a collaborative raiding effort involving Sachin, Sudhakar, Sandeep, and others, excelled defensively, with Ankit and Neeraj earning four tackle points each.

The Giants' unbeaten streak came to an end, but they maintained their position at the top of the table, eager to regroup as the action shifts to Bangalore in the upcoming matches. The Patna Pirates, securing back-to-back wins, have now claimed the second spot.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Results (December 7)

Jaipur Pink Panthers 28 - 28 Bengal Warriors (Bhavani Rajput - 10 raid points, Ankush - 4 tackle points, Srikanth Jadhav - 7 raid points, Vaibhav - 3 tackle points)

Patna Pirates 33-30 Gujarat Giants (Sudhakar - 4 raid points, Ankit - 4 tackle points, Rakesh - 10 raid points, Sombir - 5 tackle points)