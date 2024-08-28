Pro Kabaddi 2024: 3 most expensive buys for Jaipur Pink Panthers ft. Vikas Khandola

Jaipur Pink Panthers, one of the most successful sides in PKL history, would aim to win their third title in the PKL 2024 season. Having won in the inaugural season and the ninth edition, the Panthers are one of the most dangerous sides to watch out for.

The franchise cut through the playoffs on four instances in 10 editions, winning the title twice and ending up as runners-up on one occasion. They suffered a semi-final defeat in the previous season after losing to Haryana Steelers by 27-31.

Jaipur Pink Panthers roped in match-winners at the PKL 2024 Auction and thus have a much-improved line-up in both attack and defense. That said, let’s look at the three most expensive buys from Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction.

Trending

3 most expensive buys for Jaipur Pink Panthers

3. Shrikant Jadhav - INR 15 lakh

Shrikant Jadhav was earlier part of the Bengal Warriorz set-up. (Image via PKL Media)

One of the promising raiders, Shrikant Jadhav had a rather dull season in PKL 10, accumulating only 75 points from 15 games. He has been signed by the Jaipur Pink Panthers for a price of INR 15 lakh to improve their overall attack.

Having made his PKL debut in 2016, Shrikant has accumulated 717 points from 135 matches at 5.04 raid points per match. He would be aiming to turn the tables with his attacking skills, making it big for the Panthers.

2. Vikash Kandola - INR 32 lakh

Vikas Kandola would be teaming up with Arjun Deshwal to strengthen their attack. (Image via PKL Media)

The combination of Vikash Kandola and Arjun Deshwal in the raiding department would be fruitful for the Panthers. The think tank of the Panthers went on to rope in Kandola for a price of INR 32 lakh.

He was among the best raiders for the Bengaluru Bulls in the previous season, accumulating 70 points from 19 games. In his overall PKL career, he has amassed 822 points from 120 matches, making him a true match-winner.

1. Surjeet Singh - INR 60 lakh

Surjeet Singh's addition makes the Panthers one of the most dangerous all-round sides. (Image via PKL Media)

Former Bengaluru Bulls defender Surjeet Singh will be strengthening the defense of Jaipur Pink Panthers in the upcoming PKL 2024 season, as he has been roped in by the franchise for a whopping price of INR 60 lakh.

Surjeet Singh will be teaming up with Ankush and Reza Mirbagheri, as the franchise aims to clinch its third title. Surjeet amassed 60 points from 21 matches for the Bulls in the previous season with average successful tackles of 2.67 per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback