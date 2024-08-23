Pro Kabaddi 2024: Predicting all 12 captains of PKL 11 teams

Pro Kabaddi 2024 will begin later this year. The auction for the 11th edition of PKL took place on August 15 and 16, where teams splurged crores of rupees to acquire the best kabaddi talents in the world.

The most important thing to achieve success in a team sport is proper guidance from a leader. While all teams have appointed their coaches for Pro Kabaddi 2024, they are yet to name their skippers.

In this listicle now, we will try to predict the probable captains of all 12 teams participating in the PKL season 11 tournament.

#1 Bengal Warriorz - Nitesh Kumar

The Bengal Warriorz have two fantastic game-changers in Maninder Singh and Fazel Atrachali. Most of the fans would prefer either one of them as captains, but the Warriorz should not make the mistake of putting extra burden on their shoulders.

Atrachali and Singh can be allowed to play freely if Nitesh Kumar becomes the captain. Kumar has captained the UP Yoddhas in the past, and that experience can be handy in PKL 11.

#2 Bengaluru Bulls - Pardeep Narwal

Another former UP Yoddhas player to feature on the list is Pardeep Narwal. It has been a homecoming for Narwal as he is back with the Bengaluru Bulls for the first time since season two.

Back then, Narwal was an NYP signed by the Bulls. It would be poetic if the Record Breaker is appointed the team's captain now. He is among the most experienced captains in the PKL.

#3 Dabang Delhi KC - Naveen Kumar

The Dabang Delhi KC team management would be confused about whom to appoint as the captain for PKL 11. Naveen Kumar was the first choice, but he got injured last season, and then Ashu Malik led the team brilliantly in Naveen's absence.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda before the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction, Ashu clarified that there were no ego issues in the Dabang Delhi KC squad. Thus, if the team management goes back to Naveen agin, Ashu would not mind playing under him.

#4 Gujarat Giants - Neeraj Kumar

The Gujarat Giants coach Ram Mehar Singh signed Neeraj Kumar at the auction, and after the auction, he told Sportskeeda exclusively that he would have bought Kumar for any price at the auction.

A few seasons ago, Singh and Kumar were a part of the Patna Pirates. Considering the faith that Singh has in Kumar's talent, he will likely assign the team's reins to him.

#5 Haryana Steelers - Jaideep Dahiya

Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal became the first co-captains in PKL history when the Haryana Steelers made the decision before season 10. The decision proved to be a masterstroke, as Haryana qualified for their first ever final.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, Mohit is unavailable for the upcoming season. Hence, Jaideep will likely be the only captain of the team now.

#6 Jaipur Pink Panthers - Surjeet Singh

The Jaipur Pink Panthers surprised the kabaddi universe by releasing Sunil Kumar and then not using the FBM card for him at the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction. Under Kumar's captaincy, the Pink Panthers made it to the semifinal last season and won the trophy in the season before that.

Veteran defender Surjeet Singh received a contract from Jaipur after they failed to re-sign Sunil. It looks like Surjeet will replace him as the right cover as well as the captain.

#7 Patna Pirates - Sandeep Kumar

The Patna Pirates do not have any experienced captaincy options available in their squad. The team management will have to think a lot before assigning the team's reins to a new player.

Raider Sandeep Kumar looked quite impressive on the mat in his debut season last year. Considering that he handled media brilliantly as well, Sandeep could be a great captaincy choice.

#8 Puneri Paltan - Aslam Inamdar

The Puneri Paltan became the Pro Kabaddi League champions for the first time under Aslam Inamdar's captaincy last season. The champion teams do not change their players or captain before the new season.

Pune will likely do the same and retain Aslam as their skipper. Aslam will be keen to lead the team to another trophy in season 11.

#9 Tamil Thalaivas - Sagar Rathee

The Tamil Thalaivas spent ₹2.15 crore to sign Sachin Tanwar at the auction. Looking at the experience and brand value that Sachin brings to the table, he could have been a decent captaincy choice.

However, the social media posts of the Thalaivas hint that they will give another chance to Sagar Rathee to prove himself. Sagar should aim to maintain his fitness and be available for Thalaivas in all matches.

#10 Telugu Titans - Pawan Sehrawat

The Telugu Titans star Pawan Sehrawat was India's captain when the team won the gold medal at the Asian Games in 2023. He was the Titans' skipper last Pro Kabaddi season, and even though the team finished last, the management will likely give him one more opportunity.

Pawan will have the support of Vijay Malik and Krishan Dhull in the squad this season. It will be interesting to see if he can end the Titans' trophy drought.

#11 U Mumba - Sunil Kumar

Former Bengaluru Bulls star Ajay Thakur recently appeared as a guest on Pro Kabaddi's show KBD Live and showered praise on Sunil Kumar, saying that he is the best Indian defender right now. Thakur also spoke highly about Kumar's leadership skills.

Kumar is a former Pro Kabaddi winning captain. It should not be a surprise if U Mumba appoint him as the captain after spending ₹1.015 crore for his services.

#12 UP Yoddhas - Mahender Singh

The UP Yoddhas released their former captains Pardeep Narwal and Nitesh Kumar before the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction. They need a new captain now, and the most experienced option available in the squad is Mahender Singh.

Mahender has captained the Bengaluru Bulls in the past. He was also U Mumba's vice-captain in season 10. The cover defender may lead the UP Yoddhas in the 11th edition of Pro Kabaddi soon.

