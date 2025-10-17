Pro Kabaddi 2025, BEN vs PAT: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates will play their 15th match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against former champions Bengal Warriorz in Delhi. The game will begin at 7.30pm IST on October 17 at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium.

The Pirates won their previous match against the Bengaluru Bulls via tiebreaker on October 16. They will be keen to continue their winning momentum when they take on the Devank Dalal-led Bengal Warriorz team.

Incidentally, even the Bengal Warriorz won their last game via tiebreaker. They beat the Telugu Titans 7-5 in the tiebreaker after both teams earned 45 points each in the first 40 minutes of the contest.

Fans should expect a thrilling game when the Warriorz take on the Pirates in Delhi. Here's a short preview for the 91st match of PKL 2025.

Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates match details

Match: Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates, Match 91, PKL 2025

Date: October 17, 2025, 7.30pm IST.

Venue: Thyagraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates form guide in PKL 2025

Bengal Warriorz (BEN): W L L W L

Patna Pirates (PAT): W L L L W

Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates predicted playing 7s

Bengal: Devank Dalal (c), Shivansh Thakur, Parteek, Himanshu Narwal, Manjeet, Ankit and Ashish.

Pirates: Sudhakar M, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Ayan (c), Mandeep Kumar, Navdeep and Ashish Birwal.

Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Bengal Warriorz and Patna Pirates have been quite inconsistent in PKL 2025. Both teams are at the bottom of the points table right now. While the Warriorz have won five out of their 14 matches, the Pirates have managed only four victories in 14 outings.

As mentioned ahead, both franchises won their respective previous matches via a tiebreaker only. It should be an edge of the seat thriller in Delhi, and if Patna Pirates manage to keep Devank Dalal down, they should emerge victorious over Bengal in Pro Kabaddi 2025.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win in Pro Kabaddi match against Bengal Warriorz.

Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

