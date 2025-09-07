Pro Kabaddi 2025, BEN vs TEL: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans will play their fourth match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against former champions Bengal Warriorz. Vizag's Vishwanadh Sports Complex will play host to the battle between the Titans and the Warriorz.
Both teams have a chance to enter the Top 5 of the points table by winning the upcoming match. The Titans are eighth with two points from three matches, while the Warriorz are sixth with two points from two games.
The Titans have the momentum by their side as they defeated the Jaipur Pink Panthers by 37-32 in their previous encounter. Meanwhile, the Warriorz lost to Puneri Paltan by 36-45 in their last outing.
Before the Telugu Titans lock horns with the Bengal Wariorz, here's a preview for this Pro Kabaddi 2025 encounter.
Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans match details
Match: Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans, Match 19, PKL 2025
Date: September 7, 2025, 8pm IST.
Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Complex, Vizag.
Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans form guide in PKL 2025
Bengal Warriorz (BEN): L W
Telugu Titans (TEL): W L L
Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans predicted playing 7s
Bengal: Devank Dalal (c), Mayur Kadam, Parteek, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Nitesh Kumar and Ashish.
Titans: Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik (c), Bharat, Shubham Shinde and Ankit.
Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
The Telugu Titans will enter this match with a ton of momentum because they beat the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last encounter. The Titans will also have the home support in Vizag. Looking at how Vijay Malik and Bharat performed against Jaipur, the Titans will start as favorites to win.
The Bengal Warriorz seem overreliant on their captain Devank Dalal in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The defense looked out of touch in their previous match against Puneri Paltan. As the Titans' raiders are in form, the Bengal outfit will need an extraordinary performance from Devank to win and earn two points.
Prediction: Telugu Titans to win against Bengal Warriorz.
Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.