Pro Kabaddi 2025, BLR vs BEN: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz

Former champions Bengal Warriorz will be in a do-or-die situation when they lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The Warriorz are 12th in the points table right now, but they can still finish in the Top 8 if they beat the Bulls by a decent margin and some other results go their way.

Despite the absence of Devank Dalal, the Bengal Warriorz defeated the Tamil Thalaivas in their last match on October 21. The Warriorz will be high on confidence when they take on the Bulls.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have already qualified for the playoffs and will aim to gain some momentum before the next round begins. Here's a preview for the fixture between Bengal and Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz match details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz, Match 104, PKL 2025

Date: October 22, 2025, 8.30pm IST.

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz form guide in PKL 2025

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): W L W W W

Bengal Warriorz (BEN): W L L W L

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz predicted playing 7s

Bengaluru: Akash Shinde, Sanjay, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Aashish Malik, Yogesh (c) and Deepak Sankar.

Bengal: Vishwas S (c), Sushil Kambrekar, Phool Chandra, Himanshu Narwal, Manjeet, Ankit and Sandeep Saini.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Bengal Warriorz looked like a different unit without their captain Devank Dalal when they took the court against the Tamil Thalaivas. New skipper Vishwas S led the Bengal-based franchise from the front by scoring 19 points in the match.

However, the Bengaluru Bulls have a much stronger team as compared to the Tamil Thalaivas. The Bulls have a solid defense as well. It should not be a surprise if the Bulls defeat the Warriorz.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win in Pro Kabaddi match against Bengal Warriorz.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

