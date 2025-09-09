Pro Kabaddi 2025, DEL vs BEN: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriorz

Bengal Warriorz will clash against Dabang Delhi KC in the 23rd match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 on September 9. It is the fourth match for Delhi, who have registered three wins in three matches so far.

Delhi started their season with a convincing win against the Bengaluru Bulls. However, their next two matches went down to the wire. Delhi edged Puneri Paltan via tiebreaker, followed by a one-point win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriorz started Pro Kabaddi 2025 by defeating defending champions Haryana Steelers, but they have lost their last two games against the Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan.

Bengal will aim to end Delhi's winning streak and get back on the winning track in PKL 2025. Before the two teams clash in Vizag, here's a short preview for this contest.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriorz match details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriorz, Match 23, PKL 2025

Date: September 9, 2025, 8pm IST.

Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Complex, Vizag.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriorz form guide in PKL 2025

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): W W W

Bengal Warriorz (BEN): L L W

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriorz predicted playing 7s

Delhi: Ashu Malik (c), Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Ajinkya Pawar, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali.

Bengal: Devank Dalal (c), Mayur Kadam, Manjeet, Manprit, Ankit, Nitesh Kumar and Ashish.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriorz Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriorz are overreliant on one raider. While Ashu Malik has the responsibility to score a majority of the points for Delhi, Devank Dalal has the same job in the Bengal team.

Both teams have solid corner defenders as well. Fazel Atrachali and Saurabh Nandal have done a decent job for Delhi, whereas Nitesh Kumar and Ashish earned total 11 points in the last game for Bengal.

Since both teams have similar strengths, the deciding factor of this game will be how the support raiders and cover defenders perform. Delhi have a slight upper hand over Bengal because they are on a three-match winning streak, and momentum matters a lot in PKL.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win against Bengal Warriorz.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriorz Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

