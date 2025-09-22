Pro Kabaddi 2025, GUJ vs BLR: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls will play their ninth match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against two-time runners-up Gujarat Giants at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. The match will begin at 8pm IST on September 22.

It is a rematch of the season six final, where the Bengaluru Bulls defeated the Gujarat Giants to win their maiden championship. The Bulls have not lifted the PKL trophy after that season. They will be keen to finish higher in the points table and end their six-year wait for the second trophy.

On the other side, Gujarat Giants have let their fans down with their disappointing performance in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The Giants have managed only one win in six matches so far, and they are on a three-match losing streak heading into the match against the Bengaluru Bulls.

Before the Bulls and the Giants take on each other, here's a look at some important details to know about this Pro Kabaddi 2025 match.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls match details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 45, PKL 2025

Date: September 22, 2025, 8pm IST.

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls form guide in PKL 2025

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): L L L W L

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): L W W W W

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls predicted playing 7s

Gujarat: Aryavardhan Navale, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Rakesh, Lucky Sharma, Himanshu Singh and Mohammadreza Shadloui (c).

Bengaluru: Ganesha H, Sanjay, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Ahmed Reza, Yogesh (c) and Deepak Sankar.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Bengaluru Bulls have played fantastic kabaddi ever since Yogesh became the team's captain. They have lost only one out of their last five matches, and even that defeat was also by a small margin of six points against the Tamil Thalaivas.

On the other side, the Gujarat Giants have struggled to get going despite having all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui in the team. Looking at their poor performance in PKL 2025, the Giants may find it extremely challenging to win their upcoming match against the Bengaluru Bulls.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win against Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

