Pro Kabaddi 2025, GUJ vs HAR: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers

Gujarat Giants will play their sixth match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against defending champions Haryana Steelers on September 15. It is the first match of the Jaipur leg for both the franchises.
The Giants played five games during the Vizag leg of PKL 2025, where they managed only one win. The Ahmedabad-based franchise will be keen to improve their performance and record multiple wins at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.
On the other side, defending champions Haryana played four games in Vizag, recording two wins and two losses. Before coach Manpreet Singh guides Haryana against his former team Gujarat Giants, here's a short preview for this PKL 2025 clash.
Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers match details
Match: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, Match 33, PKL 2025
Date: September 15, 2025, 8pm IST.
Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.
Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers form guide in PKL 2025
Gujarat Giants (GUJ): L L W L L
Haryana Steelers (HAR): L W W L
Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers predicted playing 7s
Gujarat: Aryavardhan Navale, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu and Mohammadreza Shadloui (c).
Haryana: Vishal Tate, Neeraj, Jaideep (c), Mayank Saini, Shivam Patare, Rahul and Rahul Ahri.
Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Gujarat Giants were inconsistent in Vizag, but Mohammadreza Shadloui and his men would have learned a lot of lessons from their four defeats. The Ahmedabad-based franchise have match-winners present in every department of their squad.
Although Haryana Steelers are the defending champions, the team does not look that strong without Shadloui, who has now moved to the Gujarat Giants. With Naveen Kumar injured as well, expect Shadloui to prepare some special plans for some of his ex-teammates and inspire Gujarat to a memorable win in Jaipur.
Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win against Haryana Steelers.
Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.