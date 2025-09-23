Pro Kabaddi 2025, GUJ vs TEL: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans

Two-time finalists Gujarat Giants will play their eighth match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against Vijay Malik's Telugu Titans at the SMS Indoor Stadium. The match will begin at 8pm IST on September 23 in Jaipur.

It is a virtual do-or-die game for the Gujarat Giants because they have already six defeats in seven matches. Despite having star all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui in the squad, the Giants have earned only two points in seven matches.

On the other side, the Telugu Titans have lost too many close matches. They are fifth in the points table with eight points from nine matches, but they could have been at a higher position had they kept their nerve in some of their close games.

Before the Titans and the Giants battle in Jaipur, here's a quick glance at some important things to know about this Pro Kabaddi 2025 game.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans match details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans, Match 47, PKL 2025

Date: September 23, 2025, 8pm IST.

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans form guide in PKL 2025

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): L L L L W

Telugu Titans (TEL): W L L L W

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans predicted playing 7s

Gujarat: Parteek Dahiya, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Rakesh, Lucky Sharma, Visvanth V and Mohammadreza Shadloui (c).

Titans: Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik (c), Bharat, Shubham Shinde and Ankit.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Telugu Titans must have regained their confidence after a solid 14-point victory over the Tamil Thalaivas in their previous Pro Kabaddi League match. Captain Vijay Malik led the team from the front by scoring 10 points, and he will be keen to lead the Titans to another victory.

The Giants have looked off-color this season. Less than 24 hours ago, they lost against the Bengaluru Bulls. It will be extremely challenging for the Giants to defeat the in-form Titans.

Prediction: Telugu Titans to win against Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

