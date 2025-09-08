Pro Kabaddi 2025, HAR vs BLR: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls

Defending champions Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in the 21st match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 on September 8. It is the fourth match of the season for the Steelers, who have recorded two wins and a defeat in the competition thus far.

On the other side, the Bengaluru Bulls will play their fifth match of the tournament. The Bulls started their campaign with a hat-trick of defeats, but they finally opened their account with a fine victory over the Patna Pirates in their previous match.

The Bulls will be keen to continue their winning momentum when they take on the Haryana Steelers. All eyes will be on the Bulls' new skipper Yogesh Dahiya, who led the franchise to their first win in the last game.

Before the Bengaluru Bulls and the Haryana Steelers clash in Vizag, here's a short preview for the 21st match of Pro Kabaddi 2025.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls match details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 21, PKL 2025

Date: September 7, 2025, 8pm IST.

Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Complex, Vizag.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls form guide in PKL 2025

Haryana Steelers (HAR): W W L

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): W L L L

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls predicted playing 7s

Haryana: Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep Dahiya (c), Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal and Rahul Ahri.

Bengaluru: Aashish Malik, Sanjay, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Jitender Yadav, Yogesh Dahiya (c) and Deepak Sankar.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Bengaluru Bulls registered their first win of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 season in their last match against the Patna Pirates. The team brought its 'A' game to the table under the new captain Yogesh Dahiya.

However, Haryana Steelers are a much more settled unit as compared to the Patna Pirates. The Steelers are the defending champions, they are on a two-match winning streak, and their team is stacked with a solid defense and some extraordinary raiders. Haryana will start as favorites to win against the Bulls in Vizag.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win against Bengaluru Bulls.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

