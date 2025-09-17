Pro Kabaddi 2025, HAR vs PAT: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will square off against defending champions Haryana Steelers in the 38th match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 on September 17. It is the sixth game of the season for the Pirates, who have registered one win and four defeats so far.
The Pirates will be desperate for a victory because they are ranked 11th in the PKL 2025 points table at the moment. They looked excellent against Puneri Paltan, but after that memorable performance, they lost to U Mumba by a close margin.
On the other side, the Haryana Steelers won their previous match against the Gujarat Giants courtesy of the team's brilliant tackling skills. The Steelers will aim to continue their winning momentum against the Patna Pirates.
Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates match details
Match: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates, Match 36, PKL 2025
Date: September 17, 2025, 9pm IST.
Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.
Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates form guide in PKL 2025
Haryana Steelers (HAR): W L W W L
Patna Pirates (PAT): L W L L L
Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates predicted playing 7s
Haryana: Sahil Narwal, Neeraj, Jaideep (c), Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul and Rahul Ahri.
Patna: Milan Dahiya, Deepak, Sanket Sawant, Ayan, Sudhakar M, Navdeep and Ankit (c).
Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Haryana Steelers will have a slight upper hand in this game because their defense performed brilliantly against the Gujarat Giants. They executed multiple super tackles and overcame a challenge from Gujarat despite a top-quality raiding performance from Rakesh HS.
Patna Pirates seem over-reliant on their main raider Ayan. If the Steelers manage to keep Ayan down, it should be a comfortable victory for them in Jaipur.
Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win against Patna Pirates.
Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.