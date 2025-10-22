Pro Kabaddi 2025, HAR vs TEL: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans

Less than 24 hours after crushing the Gujarat Giants, the Haryana Steelers will enter the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium again to take on the Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2025. It will be the final league match of PKL 2025 for the Steelers.
The Haryana-based franchise officially qualified for the second round of Pro Kabaddi 2025 by defeating the Gujarat Giants on October 21. The Steelers will aim to inch closer to the Top 4 in the standings by winning their next match against the Telugu Titans.
On the other side, the Titans will aim to lock their place in the Top 4 by defeating the Steelers. Ahead of the high-stakes clash in the fight for playoffs, here's a preview for the battle between the Steelers and the Titans.
Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans match details
Match: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, Match 103, PKL 2025
Date: October 22, 2025, 7.30pm IST.
Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.
Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans form guide in PKL 2025
Haryana Steelers (HAR): W L W W L
Telugu Titans (TEL): W W L L W
Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans predicted playing 7s
Haryana: Sahil Narwal, Neeraj, Jaideep (c), Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul and Hardeep.
Titans: Manjeet, Avi Duhan, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik (c), Bharat, Shubham Shinde and Ankit.
Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Haryana Steelers are below the Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 points table right now, but they have a lot of momentum of by their side. The Steelers bulldozed the Gujarat Giants less than 24 hours ago in Delhi.
Even the Telugu Titans won their last match against the Giants, but the Titans won that game by five points only, while the Steelers crushed the Giants by 18 points. With a ton momentum by their side, the Steelers should win the upcoming contest against the Titans.
Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win against Telugu Titans.
Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.