Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 102 HAR vs GUJ Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live Streaming Details for Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants

The defending champions, Haryana Steelers (HAR), are set to clash with the Gujarat Giants (GUJ) in Match 102 of Pro Kabaddi League 2025. This encounter is a crucial fixture for both teams as they battle to solidify their position in the top half of the points table.

Haryana Steelers have historically dominated this rivalry and continued their winning streak against the Giants in their previous meeting this season too. Despite the season-ending injury to their main raider, the team has shown resilience with impressive performances from their young raiding unit, notably Shivam Patare and Vinay. Their defense, led by captain Jaideep Dahiya and the corners, has been strong but will need to be at its best to contain the Giants' attack.

The Gujarat Giants, captained by the star all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui, have struggled for consistency. While their defense has shown glimpses of brilliance, the team is still searching for a consistent lead raider to support Rakesh Sungroya and Parteek Dahiya. The Giants will be determined to break the Steelers’ hold over them and secure a vital win to boost their playoff chances.

Here is a comprehensive look at the predicted starting lineups, head-to-head record, match prediction, and live-streaming details for this exciting contest.

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants, Match 102, PKL 2025

Date: October 21, 2025

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2025 (Last 5 Matches)

Haryana Steelers (HAR): L W W L L

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): L W W L W

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Predicted Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Vishal Tate, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Jaideep Dahiya (c), Neeraj, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Rakesh, Ankit, Lucky, Mohammad Reza Shadloui (c), Harish, Nitin, Himanshu

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Match 102 Prediction

This fixture will be a clash of the Steelers' in-form collective raiding unit against the Giants' high-profile defense led by Shadloui.

Haryana Steelers' strength lies in their all-round depth. Even in the absence of their main star, the combination of Shivam Patare and Vinay has ensured the raiding department remains a serious threat. Their defense has been brilliant in patches, with captain Jaideep Dahiya leading by example, which they will rely on to stop Rakesh.

For the Gujarat Giants, the performance of Mohammadreza Shadloui will be key. If he can execute multiple successful tackles on the Steelers' raiders and contribute with a few raid points, he can lift his team. However, the Giants' dependency on Rakesh Sungroya remains a concern, and the team needs a more balanced attack.

Given their strong historical dominance, including a recent win this season, and the impressive form of their raiding unit, the Haryana Steelers hold the advantage. They have consistently proven their ability to handle pressure better than the Giants.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers are favourites to win this match.

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

