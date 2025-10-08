Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 71 HAR vs TEL Preview probable starting 7s prediction and live-streaming details for Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 2025 action shifts to Match 71, featuring a clash between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans. This encounter promises to be a promising one as both teams are in great form. The match will be played at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Haryana Steelers enter this contest boasting one of the most balanced teams in the league. Their raiding unit, typically led by Aashish, Vinay, and Shivam Patare, presents a triple threat.

The defense is anchored by the formidable corner duo of captain Jaideep Dahiya, Neeraj Kumar and Rahul Sethpal, who consistently rank among the top tackle point scorers. Their structured approach makes them a very difficult opponent for any team.

For the Telugu Titans, the narrative is almost the same as they currently placed third in the points table with 7 wins and 14 points, largely thanks to the stellar performances of raiders Bharat Hooda and all-rounder Vijay Malik.

Bharat has been delivering Super 10s consistently, while the defense has found a core in the corner with Shubham Shinde. The Titans will be eager to maintain their winning streak and upset a title contender. The key battle will be between Bharat Hooda's raids and the rock-solid cover-corner combination of Jaideep Dahiya and Rahul Sethpal.

Ahead of the encounter between the Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans, here is a look at the probable starting 7s, form guide, prediction, and live-streaming details for this PKL 2025 match.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans match details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Match 71 PKL 2025

Date: October 8 2025, 8 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans form guide in PKL 2025

Haryana Steelers (HAR): L L L L W

Telugu Titans (TEL): W W W W L

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans predicted playing 7s

Haryana Steelers: Vishal Tate, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Jaideep Dahiya (c), Neeraj, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep

Telugu Titans: Bharat Hooda, Vijay Malik (c), Chetan Sahu, Shubham Shinde, Ajit Pawar, Ankit, Avi Duhan

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

While the Telugu Titans are riding a wave of confidence powered by Bharat Hooda's raiding and Shubham Shinde's defense, Haryana Steelers possess greater depth and overall tactical stability. The head-to-head record slightly favors Haryana, and their defensive unit of Jaideep Dahiya and Rahul Sethpal is one of the toughest in the league.

If the Steelers' defense can manage to keep Bharat Hooda quiet, their collective raiding strength should allow them to edge out the Titans. This match is expected to be close, but Haryana's defence superiority gives them the upper hand.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win against Telugu Titans

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioHotstar

