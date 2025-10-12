Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 80 BEN vs BUL Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live Streaming Details for Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls

The second match on Sunday, October 12, 2025, in Pro Kabaddi 2025, features a thrilling clash between the former champions, Bengal Warriorz and Bengaluru Bulls. Both teams are known for their high-octane raiding power and will be battling for crucial points to solidify their position in the mid-table.

Bengal Warriorz, with a strong raiding unit, will look to continue the momentum from their recent win. Their captain, Devank, has been in exceptional form, leading the charge. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have focused on their defence this season, supported by the most expensive Indian defender, Yogesh Dahiya, and a versatile attacking lineup. This contest is a classic battle between Bengal's raiders and the Bulls' new-look defensive wall.

The head-to-head record is heavily in favour of the Bengal Warriorz, giving them a psychological edge, but the Bulls will be eager to close the gap on the PKL 2025 table with their revamped squad.

Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 80, PKL 2025

Date: October 12, 2025

Time: 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2025

Bengal Warriorz (BEN): L W L L W

Bengaluru Bulls (BUL): W W L L W

Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Playing 7s

Bengal Warriorz (BEN): Devank (c), Himanshu Narwal, Manjeet, Ankit, Ashish, Shivansh Thakur, Parteek

Bengaluru Bulls (BUL): Yogesh (c), Akash Shinde, Aashish Malik, Sanjay, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Deepak Sankar

Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match Prediction

This encounter is expected to be a fast-paced game, dictated by the Bengal Warriorz's attack. The Warriorz boast one of the best raiding combinations in the league, with Devank leading the chart and Himanshu Narwal providing excellent support. Their challenge lies in the consistency of their defence, which has had a mixed performance so far this season.

The Bengaluru Bulls' strength is their highly-rated defence, anchored by captain Yogesh Dahiya. They have invested heavily in their tackle unit and will aim to contain the primary raiders of Bengal.

For the Bulls to win, their raiders like Aashish Malik and Akash Shinde will need to capitalise on the weak links in the Bengal defence, while their defenders must have a high-tackle-success rate against the in-form Devank.

Historically, Bengal Warriorz dominate the head-to-head record. However, with the Bulls' improved defensive structure this season, the match is not a foregone conclusion. Given Bengal's consistent raiding and their ability to bounce back, they hold a slight advantage, but a Super-10 from the Bulls' raiders could easily tip the scale.

Prediction: Bengal Warriorz to win a close contest

Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

