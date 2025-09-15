Pro Kabaddi 2025, BLR vs TEL: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

Bengaluru Bulls will play their seventh match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against the Telugu Titans on September 15 in Jaipur. This game will kick off the rivalry week in PKL 2025.
The Bulls and the Titans have had an epic rivalry over the years. Fans have witnessed several close games between the two franchises. Another nail-biting thriller is on the cards between the Bulls and the Titans because both teams have performed brilliantly in PKL 2025 so far.
Ahead of the PKL clash between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans, here's a look at probable sevens, form guide and other key things to know before the game.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans match details
Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Match 34, PKL 2025
Date: September 15, 2025, 9pm IST.
Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans form guide in PKL 2025
Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): W W W L L
Telugu Titans (TEL): L W W W L
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans predicted playing 7s
Bulls: Aashish Malik, Sanjay, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Jitender Yadav, Yogesh Dahiya (c) and Deepak Sankar.
Titans: Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik (c), Bharat, Shubham Shinde and Ankit.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Bengaluru Bulls have won one match in the Jaipur leg so far, whereas the Telugu Titans have lost one match at the SMS Indoor Stadium. The momentum is in the favor of the Bulls, and the Bengaluru-based franchise have not lost a single game ever since Yogesh Dahiya became the team's skipper.
Bengaluru will start as the favorites to emerge victorious over the Titans. A special performance will be needed from Bharat and Vijay to stop the Bulls.
Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win against Telugu Titans.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.