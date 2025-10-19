Pro Kabaddi 2025, TEL vs GUJ: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants

Telugu Titans will play their penultimate league match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against two-time runners-up Gujarat Giants at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium. The game will begin at 7.30pm IST on October 19.

It is the 17th match of the season for the Titans, who have already qualified for the next round of the competition. The Titans will aim to finish in the Top 4 so that they have a high chance of qualifying for the final.

On the other side, the Gujarat Giants have bounced back well in recent matches. The Giants can still make it to the next round of Pro Kabaddi 2025 if they perform well in their remaining three games. The upcoming match is very important for the Giants in the race to the playoffs.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants match details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, Match 97, PKL 2025

Date: October 19, 2025, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants form guide in PKL 2025

Telugu Titans (TEL): W L L W W

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): W W L W W

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants predicted playing 7s

Titans: Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik (c), Bharat, Shubham Shinde and Ankit.

Gujarat: Visvanth V, Nitin Panwar, Rohit Nandal, Himanshu Singh, Ankit Dahiya, Lucky Sharma and Mohammadreza Shadloui.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Telugu Titans snapped their two-match losing streak with a victory over a second-string Puneri Paltan team on October 18. The Titans will find it difficult to replicate that performance against the high-flying Gujarat Giants, who have won four out of their last five matches.

The Giants have seemed unstoppable in recent matches. It should not be a surprise if the Giants continue their winning momentum and walk away with two points from the upcoming game.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win Pro Kabaddi match against Telugu Titans.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

