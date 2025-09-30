Pro Kabaddi 2025, TEL vs PAT: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates will take on the Telugu Titans in the 55th match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 on September 30. It is the ninth game of the season for the Pirates, who have registered only two victories in the competition so far.

Despite having mastermind Anup Kumar as the head coach, the Patna Pirates hold the 11th position in the PKL 2025 points table right now. The Pirates need to win a majority of their remaining league matches to keep themselves alive in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans are fourth in the standings. The Titans have won five out of their 10 games so far. Ahead of their next match against Patna, here's a quick preview for this PKL fixture.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates match details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Match 55, PKL 2025

Date: September 30, 2025, 8pm IST.

Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates form guide in PKL 2025

Telugu Titans (TEL): W W L L L

Patna Pirates (PAT): L W L L W

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates predicted playing 7s

Titans: Ashish Narwal, Avi Duhan, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik (c), Bharat, Shubham Shinde and Ankit.

Patna: Maninder Singh, Deepak, Sanket Sawant, Ayan, Ankit Kumar, Navdeep and Ankit (c).

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Telugu Titans defeated the Tamil Thalaivas and the Gujarat Giants in their last two matches. With the momentum by their side, the Titans will now look to complete a hat-trick of wins by defeating the Patna Pirates in the upcoming contest.

Meanwhile, the Pirates have been quite inconsistent. Coach Anup Kumar has not been able to bring the best out of his squad. It will be quite difficult for Patna to keep the Titans down in this Pro Kabaddi 2025 match.

Prediction: Telugu Titans to win against Patna Pirates.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

