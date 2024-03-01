Pro Kabaddi: 3 teams which finished runners-up first and then won the PKL trophy in the next season

Pro Kabaddi League is among the most-followed sports tournaments in India. The league has helped the Indian sport of kabaddi reach newer heights in one decade. PKL started in 2014 with eight teams.

After a grand success in the first four seasons, the organizers added four new franchises to the tournament, taking the total number of teams to 12. Every year, Pro Kabaddi League has entertained fans with some exciting action and edge-of-the-seat thrillers.

Winning the PKL trophy is the dream of every kabaddi player, but not everyone has been able to achieve it. Sometimes, a team has made it to the final, fallen short in the summit clash and then made a comeback in the next season to lift the trophy. Here's a list of three such teams.

#3 Puneri Paltan won Pro Kabaddi 10 after finishing runners-up in PKL 9

Puneri Paltan became the new champions of Pro Kabaddi League earlier tonight by defeating Haryana Steelers 28-25 in the final. Playing under Aslam Inamdar's captaincy, Paltan topped the standings this season with 96 points in 22 matches.

Continuing the red-hot form in the playoffs, Puneri Paltan overcame challenges from Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers to become the new champions of PKL.

Notably, Paltan fell agonizingly short of winning the title in Season 9 last year. The Pune-based franchise were up against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final match. Playing under Fazel Atrachali's leadership, Pune suffered a 29-33 defeat at the hands of the Pink Panthers.

With the win earlier tonight in Hyderabad, Puneri Paltan have become the third franchise to finish runners-up first and then lift their maiden trophy in the PKL.

#2 Dabang Delhi KC won Pro Kabaddi 8 after finishing runners-up in PKL 7

Dabang Delhi KC failed to qualify for the playoffs in any of the first five PKL seasons, but things changed for Delhi in Season 6 after the arrival of Naveen Kumar. The Naveen Express took Delhi to their first playoffs in Season 6 and then to their first final in Season 7.

Delhi, however, ended up losing their first PKL final to Bengal Warriors by 39-34.

PKL was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the competition returned in 2021/22, Delhi qualified for the final again and defeated Patna Pirates by 37-36 to become the new winners of the Pro Kabaddi League.

#1 U Mumba won Pro Kabaddi 2 after finishing runners-up in PKL 1

The first team to achieve this feat was U Mumba. The Mumbai-based franchise reached the final of the inaugural season back in 2014. Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated U Mumba by 35-24 in that game.

A year later, Anup Kumar's U Mumba made it to the final again. This time, their opponents were the Bengaluru Bulls. Shabeer Bappu's magnificent raiding helped the Mumbai-based franchise lift the trophy for the first time in Season 2. U Mumba beat Bengaluru by 36-30 to take the championship home.

Notably, U Mumba made it to the final of Season 3 as well, where they lost against Patna Pirates. It will be interesting to see if Puneri Paltan can defend their crown in PKL 11.