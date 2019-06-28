Pro Kabaddi: 5 players with most raid points in the league

Pardeep Narwal has the most raid points in the history of the league

Pro Kabaddi League has completely revolutionized the sport of Kabaddi ever since it was initiated by Mashal Sports in 2014. Six PKL seasons have taken place in five years and today, the then-unknown Kabaddi players have become heroes and idols for the younger generation.

Raiders like Rahul Chaudhari, Pardeep Narwal, Siddharth Desai, Rohit Kumar, Rishank Devadiga, Monu Goyat, Ajay Thakur, Anup Kumar and many more have played a major role in attracting the audience towards the sport. The raiding department of a team has the responsibility of scoring the points for the team while the defense has to ensure that the lead stays with the team.

There have been a number of scintillating shows put up by the raiders in the history of the league and with the franchise-based tournament producing a number of talented players, the competition has only increased with every passing season.

In this article, we will have a look at five raiders who have scored the most points in the history of Pro Kabaddi.

#5 Rohit Kumar - 576 raid points from 72 matches

Rohit Kumar is the captain of Bengaluru Bulls

The skipper of defending champions Bengaluru Bulls has established himself as a big name in the raiding department. Rohit Kumar made his Pro Kabaddi League debut as a part of Patna Pirates in season 3. The raider was instrumental in the team's success as his 102 raid points played a key role in helping Patna win the title.

Bengaluru Bulls snapped him up in the auction next season. The ace raider scored 93 raid points for his team but the Bulls failed to make it to the semifinals. In season 5, Kumar scored a staggering 219 raid points but he did not get support as Bengaluru bowed out of the competition.

However, in the sixth edition, Rohit found support in the form of Pawan Sehrawat in the raiding department. While Pawan Sehrawat did score more raid points than Rohit, the captain's 162 raid points ensured that Bengaluru did not falter when Pawan was out of the court and the alliance between Rohit and Pawan took the Bulls across the line.

From 72 matches, Rohit Kumar has 576 raid points at an average of 8 points per game and also has 23 'Super-10s' to his name.

