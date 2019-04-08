Pro Kabaddi Auction 2019: Amount of money remaining with each franchise after day 1

Siddharth Desai was the costliest player of the day

Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 auctions saw a lot of money being spent as Siddharth Desai, the 27-year-old who had a breakthrough season last year, became the costliest player of the day with Telugu Titans spending ₹ 1.45 crore on him.

Likewise, talented raiders Nitin Tomar and Rahul Chaudhari were also amongst the big buys as they were purchased by Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas, respectively. Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh became the costliest overseas player on Day 1 as he went to Bengal Warriors for ₹ 77.75 lakh.

There were also a few surprises on Day 1 as experienced players such as Sukesh Hegde, Jasvir Singh, and Kashiling Adike were not picked by any of the teams. With a number of big buys, a few teams have reduced their purse while the others will be looking to focus more on youngsters on day 2.

On that note, here is the amount each team will be able to spend on Day 2.

Purse remaining with each franchise after Day 1 of the auctions

Puneri Paltan - ₹0.83 Cr

UP Yoddha - ₹0.8 Cr

Tamil Thalaivas - ₹0.78 Cr

Dabang Delhi - ₹0.705 Cr

Haryana Steelers - ₹1.295 Cr

Telugu Titans - ₹0.5 Cr

Gujarat Fortunegiants - ₹1.045 Cr

Bengal Warriors - ₹1.225 Cr

U Mumba - ₹0.79 Cr

Patna Pirates - ₹0.82 Cr

Jaipur Pink Panthers - ₹0.46 Cr

Bengaluru Bulls - ₹0.66 Cr

What to expect on Day 2?

Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants would start tomorrow's proceedings as the two teams with the highest amount of money left in the purse. With a number of youngsters and unsold players to come on the second day of the auctions, it will be interesting to see which franchise would come out on top on Day 2.

