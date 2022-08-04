Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022: What is the FBM Card in the PKL Auction?

The auction for the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is right around the corner and the excitement among fans and players is palpable. The auction, which will take place on August 5 and 6, will present the 12 franchises with an opportunity to revamp their squad as they set eyes on the coveted trophy.

Avid fans are curious as to which jersey their favorite player will don in PKL 9. WIll we see Pardeep Narwal in the Telugu Titans' black and yellow? Or will Pawan Sehrawat make his way to the Haryana Steelers? Well, we might just see them returning to their previous franchise.

This will be made possible by the Final Bid Match (FBM) Card. The FBM Card allows teams to buy back players who have been released from their sides ahead of the auction at the price of the final bid from a rival team.

The FBM card enables a team to wait until the bidding for a player who was previously a part of their team, to complete and then purchase him at the price of the final bid.

With U Mumba's CEO Supratik Sen revealing that they will be going after Fazel Atrachali in the auction, we might just see the Mumbai outfit using their FBM Card on their former skipper.

However, there will be a restriction on the number of FBM Cards that any team possesses in the auction. Unlike last year, where franchises were allotted FBM Cards based on the number of Elite Players that they had retained, all teams have been given the option to use up to 3 FBM Cards this year.

How the FBM Card will be used at Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction

Upon completion of bidding on a released player at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction, the auctioneer, Charu Sharma, will present the franchise which the player was a part of in PKL 8, to exercise their FBM Card.

Should a team choose to use one of their FBM Cards on the concerned player, they will re-acquire his services at the price of the selling bid. However, the team can also choose to decline, which would result in the player being sold to the franchise, which had last raised the paddle.

At the Pro Kabaddi 2021 Auction, the FBM Card was used to retain the likes of Shrikant Jadhav (U.P. Yoddha), Deepak Niwas Hodda (Jaipur Pink Panthers), Sandeep Dhull (Jaipur Pink Panthers) and Mahender Singh (Bengaluru Bulls) to name a few.

