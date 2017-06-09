Pro Kabaddi League 2017: 5 best young players in the league

Here we take a look at the 5 best young guns in the league.

by Tushar Varma Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jun 2017, 14:21 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has taken the nation by storm since its inception and millions of fans tune in to watch the teams on TV, and thousands come to watch their favourite team play in the stadiums. The PKL has had a huge impact on the lives of the players, as they became household names.

The competition has also witnessed the emergence of high-quality young players, who have given a glimpse of their kabaddi prowess through stellar performances. The league seems to have developed a penchant for churning out quality youngsters. Though it is really tough to choose, here are the top five young players in the league.

#5 Manoj Dhull (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Manoj Dhull (left) will look to make an impact for Jaipur Pink Panthers this season

Manoj Dhull made his debut with the Puneri Paltan in Season 3, but he came into the limelight last season playing for the U Muma side. This 21-year old right corner defender from Haryana has both the strength and the potential to become a star in the league.

In the 10 matches he has played, Dhull has attempted 34 tackles, converting 14 successfully at an average of 1.40 tackle points per game. This defender will look to make a mark on the tournament as he gears up for the Jaipur Pink Panthers this season.