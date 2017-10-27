Pro Kabaddi League 2017 final match date, start time, telecast, live streaming and where to watch online

Gujarat Fortunegiants will lock horns against Patna Pirates.

by Arkodeepto Mukherjee Preview 27 Oct 2017, 18:45 IST

The Gujarat Fortunegiants and the Patna Pirates are set to take each other on in the Pro Kabaddi League final.

It will be Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in the Pro Kabaddi League final on Saturday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Interestingly, both the teams defeated Bengal Warriors to reach the final.

LIVE COMMENTARY: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates, PKL 5 Final, 28 October 2017

Patna Pirates sealed their place in the Pro Kabaddi 2017 final by defeating Bengal Warriors 47-44 in the Qualifier 2 at Nehru Stadium. For Patna Pirates, Pardeep Narwal was the star of the show once again and scored 23 raid points. The winners played solid defence from the back and scored 10 tackle points. It is the third consecutive year when Patna Pirates will feature in the Pro Kabaddi final match.

On the other hand, Gujarat Fortune Giants became the first team to enter the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 final after beating Bengal Warriors 42-17 in the 1st qualifier match played at NSCI Stadium, in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

It was Gujarat, who ran away with the 13-10 lead in the first half with Mahendra Rajput scoring five points in raiding. It was a one-way traffic in the second half with Gujarat inflicting an all-out in the 22nd minute to take a nine-point lead over Bengal Warriors.

Gujarat’s defence also got into the act as Abozar Mighani, who was scoreless in the first half, scored his first point of the match when he got rid of Maninder Singh. While Bengal Warriors’ raiders struggled, Gujarat inflicted another all out in the 32nd minute to lead 29-14 a lead of 15 points.

There was no stopping for the debutants as they wrapped up the match by inflicting third all-out in the 37th minute to extend their lead 38-16.

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2017 final:

Where to watch: Star Sports

Timings: 8pm

Live Streaming information: Hotstar.