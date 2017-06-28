Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Patna Pirates to play home matches in Ranchi

The team will move base from the Pataliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

Patna Pirates won the title in Season 3 and Season 4

According to sources close to Sportskeeda, two-time champions Patna Pirates are set to play their matches in Ranchi this season. This could potentially be a big blow to the Patna-based franchise as they look to defend their title in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 5.

The Pataliputra Sports Complex had been the home for the Pirates’ side since Season 2 where it hosted seven matches from 30th July to 2nd August in 2015.

The team owned by Rajesh V Shah’s KVS Energy and Sports Limited had a fairly successful first couple of seasons, finishing third and fourth respectively. Captained by Manpreet Singh and coached by Sanjeev Kumar, the Pirates won the championship in season three.

In season 4, the team captained by Dharamraj Cheralathan and coached by Arjun Singh successfully defended their title and defeated the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final.

For this year, Patna Pirates had decided to retain young Indian 20-year-old raider Pardeep Narwal. The raider was transferred to the Pirates in Season 3 and immediately proved himself an asset for the team. His passion, flexibility and anticipatory powers helped him win 116 raid points – the maximum in Pro Kabaddi Season 3.

Narwal helped the Patna Pirates win two consecutive titles and was awarded the Most Valuable Player of Season 4. In 38 matches, this raider had accumulated 256 raid points at an average of 2.96.

Pardeep Narwal was the MVP of Season 4

In the auction for PKL Season 5, Patna Pirates’ most expensive purchase was 24-year-old raider Monu Goyat, who was bought for 44.50 lakhs. The franchise from Bihar also signed 29-year-old Sachin Shingade for 42.50 lakhs and 31-year-old defender Vishal Mane for 36.50 lakhs.

In addition to the Indian players, Pirates also signed 26-year-old all-rounder Mohammad Maghsoudlou of Iran for 8 lakhs.

Patna Pirates will be hoping to win matches at their new home stadium and become Pro Kabaddi League Champions for a third successive time.

