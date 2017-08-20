Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 most promising debutants so far

These youngsters have truly lit up the league.

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 20 Aug 2017, 13:19 IST

Sachin Tanwar

The way debutants approach their first season is crucial. They can either look at it as a stern test under the bright lights or they could simply play freely, knowing that they aren't going to be the center of attraction. The players who have followed the latter approach, have managed to truly light up Pro Kabaddi season 5 with some impeccable athleticism and technique. Let's take a look at 5 of the most promising debutants of the league so far.

#1 Sachin Tanwar

60 points in 9 games, Sachin Tanwar has quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. He's played every single game for Gujarat Fortunegiants so far and has rarely put a foot wrong. A livewire with bundles of energy, Sachin is as active as they get on the mat.

Not a moment of rest awaits the defenders when he steps up to raid. Still only 18-years-old, it's scary to think the heights that Sachin can scale in the next few years. He's played a vital role in Gujarat's ominous home form.