Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 player battles to watch out for in the Nagpur leg

The PKL juggernaut is all set to enter its second phase.

by Shraishth Jain 04 Aug 2017, 16:43 IST

Rohit Kumar

After a boisterous start to the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League in Hyderabad, the action moves to Nagpur for the home leg of the Bengaluru Bulls, who had to shift last moment out of their city for their home games.

Like the previous one, the next seven days will have a total of 11 matches and promise to be as exciting as the previous ones. In this article, we take a look at the best player battles that fans will get to see in the next seven days.

#1 Rohit Kumar (Bengaluru Bulls) vs Pardeep Narwal (Patna Pirates)

The most obvious pick of the lot, this battle royale between two of the competition's premier raiders is bound to be a fascinating one. Both are leading their respective sides for the first time and have had good starts to the tournament as well.

Pardeep has had two matches under their belt, both against the Telugu Titans, where amassed a whopping 27 points. Rohit too had a fine show against the men in yellow, picking up a Super 10 of his own.

