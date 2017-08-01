Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 players who you won't believe are not a part of this PKL season

They are some star names that fans would have loved to see.

@shraishth_jain by Shraishth Jain Top 5 / Top 10 01 Aug 2017, 17:02 IST

The Pro Kabaddi League has changed the way the sport is seen in the country, making what was essentially considered to be a rural sport into a multi-million dollar franchise-based league that has taken the nation by storm. The star players have now become household names and extremely popular all over India, also commanding huge sums of money at the player auctions.

After four seasons, there have been many names that have emerged from obscurity and are now a key part of one of the 12 sides in Season 5. However, there are also a few cases of players rising to fame but are nowhere to be seen in the latest edition of the PKL.

In this article, let's take a look at five players who are surprisingly not part of this year's competition and would have been wonderful additions to the kabaddi extravaganza that is the Pro Kabaddi League!

#1 Suraj Desai

Image courtesy: Dabang Delhi

The raider hit headlines after being becoming the most expensive player on the second day of the player auctions in May, bought for a mammoth Rs 52.50 lakhs by Dabang Delhi. The Eagles put a lot of faith in his attacking abilities and given his price tag, fans were eager to watch him on the mat.

However, disaster struck as he was injured a few weeks ahead of the new season and was ruled out of action for the entirety of the campaign. He was replaced by R. Sriram, an 18-year-old rookie from Tamil Nadu, who is expected to take his PKL bow soon.