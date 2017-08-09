Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five talking points from Day 11 of PKL 5

An all round show by the Bengaluru Bulls earned them a win against the Bengal Warriors.

@amit5793sinha by Amit Sinha Top 5 / Top 10 09 Aug 2017, 21:42 IST

Ajay Kumar was simply unstoppable on the night and helped his team earn a well-deserved win

The 11th night of Pro Kabaddi League 2017 saw the home team Bengaluru Bulls go up against Bengal Warriors, who were coming off a thumping victory against UP Yodha in their last match. The Bulls' campaign had been rocky coming into the game as they had not tasted a win since their second game.

On Wednesday night, both the teams looked desperate and disciplined on the mat. But it proved to be a match for the raiders as Rohit Kumar continued his great season while Jang Kun Lee sparkled as well. However, the man who stole the show was Ajay Kumar, who had come into the match under some pressure.

He was simply magnificent on the night and helped the Bulls seal a victory they would be proud of. Here are the five talking points from the match:

#1 Rohit Kumar draws first blood

The Bulls have struggled in their home leg and that has a lot to do with the fact that Rohit Kumar has been slow to get off the blocks in the past few matches. That probably played on Kumar’s mind when he came to take his team’s first raid as he appeared determined to get his side off to a great start. And he did.

His running hand touch in the first raid brought the team two points and helped the Bulls open their account. In the return raid, Vinod Kumar whose intent was to open Bengal’s account, came up against none other than Rohit himself and the star raider blocked him on his retreat to get his team a tackle point too.

And in no time, the Bulls were on the charge with three points to their opposition’s zero. Slow starter Rohit, who?