Write an article Search Sportskeeda

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Best playing 7 from Ahmedabad leg

It features an Iranian corner and two youngsters from the Gujarat Fortunegiants, among others.

by Adnan Siddique
Top 5 / Top 10 18 Aug 2017, 17:02 IST

The Ahmedabad leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 ended with the home team Gujarat Fortunegiants winning five straight matches and drawing their last one. It included Gujarat making a superb comeback against the Bengaluru Bulls Bulls, overcoming an 8-point deficit to take the win. Their superb home form has helped them sit on top of Zone B.

While the Nagpur leg saw some established names turning in match-winning performances, the Ahmedabad week witnessed the emergence of new PKL stars. The best 7 from the Ahmedabad leg features an Iranian right corner making his debut, an in-form left corner and two youngsters from the Gujarat Fortunegiants, among others.


Abozar Mighani (Right corner)

A
Abozar Mighani (standing right)

The Iranian right corner making his PKL debut has made everyone sit up and take notice of his talents. He scored a brilliant High 5 against U Mumba, a side whose raiding department consists of big names like Anup Kumar, Kashiling Adake and Shabeer Bappu.

He has scored a total of 26 tackle points and is now the leading defender of PKL 5. Also, he has even outshone countryman Fazel Atrachali so far. Abozar possesses superb anticipation and a vice-like iron grip that makes it difficult for raiders to escape his holds. 

Page 1 of 7 Next
Fetching more content...