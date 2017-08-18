Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Best playing 7 from Ahmedabad leg

It features an Iranian corner and two youngsters from the Gujarat Fortunegiants, among others.

by Adnan Siddique Top 5 / Top 10 18 Aug 2017, 17:02 IST

The Ahmedabad leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 ended with the home team Gujarat Fortunegiants winning five straight matches and drawing their last one. It included Gujarat making a superb comeback against the Bengaluru Bulls Bulls, overcoming an 8-point deficit to take the win. Their superb home form has helped them sit on top of Zone B.

While the Nagpur leg saw some established names turning in match-winning performances, the Ahmedabad week witnessed the emergence of new PKL stars. The best 7 from the Ahmedabad leg features an Iranian right corner making his debut, an in-form left corner and two youngsters from the Gujarat Fortunegiants, among others.

Abozar Mighani (Right corner)

Abozar Mighani (standing right)

The Iranian right corner making his PKL debut has made everyone sit up and take notice of his talents. He scored a brilliant High 5 against U Mumba, a side whose raiding department consists of big names like Anup Kumar, Kashiling Adake and Shabeer Bappu.

He has scored a total of 26 tackle points and is now the leading defender of PKL 5. Also, he has even outshone countryman Fazel Atrachali so far. Abozar possesses superb anticipation and a vice-like iron grip that makes it difficult for raiders to escape his holds.