Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Best playing 7 from Hyderabad leg

Which players left their mark in the city of Hyderabad with their exploits on the mat?

by Vidhi Shah Opinion 05 Aug 2017, 12:52 IST

The curtains came down on the Hyderabad leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 with the home team Telugu Titans being humbled by the Patna Pirates in the least encounter at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. The home leg was a tad bit dismal for the hosts led by the poster boy of kabaddi, Rahul Chaudhari, for the Titans could manage to notch up only a single win from their 6 matches, which was in the inaugural match against the Tamil Thalaivas.

The Zone A team standings have the new entrants Gujarat Fortune Giants perched atop the points tally with 8 points having won one while settling for a tie in the other. In Zone B, the defending champions topped the tally with 10 points to their credit from their two wins, both against the Titans.

The kabaddi action now shifts to the city of Nagpur in Maharashtra at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium but before that let us take a close look at the players who had a successful outing in Hyderabad over the first week of the fifth edition and could combine to form the most threatening playing 7.

Pardeep Narwal is a livewire on the mat for the Patna Pirates.

#1: Pardeep Narwal [Patna Pirates]

Pardeep Narwal is a talismanic raider and he carried on from just where he had left previous season or rather at the World Cup. He accumulated 15 points in the first match against the Titans and completely ripped the rival defence apart.

In the rematch against the Titans on the last day, he continued in a similar fashion, amassing 12 raid points and powering his team to a second win, against the Titans itself. Thus the young gun is leading the way from the word go to help the defending champions complete a hat-trick of titles.