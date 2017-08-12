Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Best playing 7 from the Nagpur Leg

The best starting lineup from the 11 matches in the Bengaluru Bulls' home leg.

by Adnan Siddique Top 5 / Top 10 12 Aug 2017, 13:23 IST

The Nagpur leg of the Pro Kabaddi League ended with the home team Bengaluru Bulls suffering a disappointing loss against bottom-of-the-table team Tamil Thalaivas. The Bulls ended their home leg winning two matches, losing three and tying the other match.

There were many brilliant individual performances out of which we have selected the best 7 from the Nagpur leg. While the opening leg in Hyderabad saw youngsters like Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikas Kandola and Nitesh Kumar rise to the occasion, the Nagpur leg saw established PKL stars like Manjeet Chhillar and Mohit Chhillar reminding everyone of their quality and rebounding after a poor start. Also, the likes of Surender Nada, Pardeep Narwal and Rohit Kumar just continued their superb form into the second leg.

The best 7 comprises of two big-name defenders, a rising star, an inform corner and three of the best raiders in the PKL.

Mohit Chhillar (Right corner)

Mohit Chhillar (right) looks to have regained his form

Mohit had failed to pick up a single tackle point in his first two matches but scored a superb High 5 against Gujarat Fortunegiants with seven tackle points. His hat-trick of super tackles helped Haryana claim their first win of PKL 5.

Mohit’s strong holds proved impossible for the Gujarat raiders to escape. Haryana fans will hope that this High 5 was the first of many more to come.The old Nada and Chhillar corner partnership was in full force as Mohit complimented the inform Nada brilliantly.