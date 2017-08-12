Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Top 5 raiders from the Nagpur leg

Which raiders lit up the Nagpur leg with their exploits on the mat?

by Vidhi Shah Top 5 / Top 10 12 Aug 2017, 11:39 IST

Well, fate can work in numerous ways. The unavailability of the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru saw the Bulls playing their home leg of the Pro Kabaddi Season 5 in the city of oranges, Nagpur. The Mankapur Indoor Stadium in the city hosted 11 encounters, all of which left the audiences thrilled, especially a couple of matches which went down the wire.

The home team, Bengaluru Bulls had a mixed run in this leg but nonetheless put up a great show. Raiding in kabaddi can fetch you more points than the defence and hence it is primarily the raiders who hog the limelight on the mat while spearheading the attack for their respective teams. In the Nagpur leg, one witnessed all kinds of matches, from high scoring ones to matches which came to a close with a tie or a scoreline of under 25 for either team.

Thus, all kinds of players flourished across the 12 teams in question, but in this article, Sportskeeda looks at the top 5 raiders who went rampant on the mat in Nagpur.

#5 Vikas Kandola (Haryana Steelers)

Vikas Kandola (right)

He may be very young and inexperienced given the Pro Kabaddi fold but Vikas has given glimpses of his talent in the first few matches which makes him a bright prospect to watch out for as the tournament progresses. Despite the likes of Surjeet Singh and Wazir Singh sharing the dressing room at the Haryana Steelers, Vikas has been the go-to man for raid points and leads the attack for his team.

He has been of great significance to the success of a team which boasts of a strong defensive wall and has managed to create an identity for himself. He was the most successful raider for the team against the Gujarat Fortunegiants with 6 raid points to his credit.