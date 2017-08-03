Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 : Did Telugu Titans coach himself reveal his ineffective tactics?

The coach was disappointed but is he at fault?

by Somesh Chandran Press Conference 03 Aug 2017, 10:35 IST

Telugu Titans and coach Naveen Kumar haven't had the best of starts to the season

It was a sight that no player or team likes to watch - with five minutes remaining on the clock, there was an exodus inside the stadium. Fans began to leave in large numbers, utterly disappointed with Telugu Titans display on Wednesday.

Another day, another loss, this time, The Titans crumbled against a cohesive Bengal Warriors side. The home side tried, one couldn’t argue that aspect. But the fact is, this is a result oriented business and Telugu aren’t producing the desired results. Following the match, coach, Naveen Kumar once again regretted his side's performance on the night.

“Yes, we tried and planned everything. We made new strategies but yet again, we made the same mistakes. We will again try in our next match (Patna Pirates),” he stated.

In his attempt to get things right, the coach revealed that he has tried and tweaked every possible thing in the team. But it just hasn’t clicked for Telugu Titans. While his starters have failed to deliver, his substitutes haven't made an impact as well.

Maybe here in lies the reason for their downfall. Does switching players for every match make sense? Especially when games come in thick and fast?

“I tried changing the defence and playing today, every single match I try and change things in the team. Whoever I play, keeps making some or the other mistake. His replacement does the same,” the coach said.

The fixture structure of the Pro Kabaddi League is such that every home team will experience the fatigue that comes with playing multiple games on the trot. While fan support does help immensely, there isn’t any time for recovery in such a scenario.

Naveen admitted that he hasn’t had the time to put a stop to this downfall due to the hectic schedule.

“Yes, that’s true. We get very less time. Now after the match, we’ll go and when do we get time to prepare? We will rest and then in the morning, we plan on the ground and discuss. So yes, time is definitely less,” he explained.

The Titans will play their last match on home soil against a solid Patna Pirates outfit. Rahul Chaudhari and co. went down to the same time a couple of days back. More than revenge, this match will be about giving the fans something to cheer, before the team leaves for the next leg in Nagpur.

“As much as it was important to win the first match, our final game against Patna is that important. We want to leave Hyderabad with a win,” the coach signed off.

