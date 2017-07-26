Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five reasons why Haryana Steelers can claim the trophy

Can Surender Nada lead the team to the title?

The two earlier plied their trade for U Mumba and the Bengaluru Bulls

The Pro Kabaddi League is all set for its biggest ever edition with the fifth installment scheduled to begin later this month.

The season will span 10 states of India and go on for a good three months with the penultimate encounter taking place in the city of Chennai on the 28th of October.

But why is the season longer this time around? Well, this can be attributed to the entry of four new teams into the kabaddi fold in the likes of Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Fortune Giants in addition to the eight original teams.

Thus, viewers of the sport will witness more than 230 players taking the battle to one another on the kabaddi mat in almost 140 matches that will take place throughout the season.

One of the teams in the fray is Haryana Steelers, owned by the JSW Group, who made some valuable buys at the player auctions held in May. The team's think tank went about their business in a cunning manner, not spending the big bucks but fetching the services of key players to build a balanced squad.

The team definitely possess the ability to lay their hands on the coveted trophy in their very first season and here are five reasons why we at Sportskeeda think they can go all the way.

#1 Best corner defenders

The team chose 30-year-old Surender Nada as their Priority Pick before the actual auctions thus securing the left corner position. At the auctions, they shelled out Rs. 46.50 lakhs and recruited Mohit Chhillar, thereby establishing a firm force at the right corner position.

These two are arguably the best corner defenders in the recent history of the sport and when they work in tandem, can be menacing. This has been evident in the past four seasons of PKL, wherein the two first played together at U Mumba, then the Bengaluru Bulls and will now carry on their partnership for the Haryana Steelers.

Their ability to thrive together in tough situations was also showcased at the Kabaddi World Cup last October, and thus the two will play a vital role in the team's fortunes in the fifth edition.