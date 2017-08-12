Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five talking points from Day 14 of PKL 5

A couple of 4-point Super Raids stand out on the night.

The Yoddha once again got the better of the Titans

The Telugu Titans have had a rough time of it in Season 5 since their very first match. It did not get any better on Saturday evening as they suffered yet another loss and second to UP Yoddha. After a close contest, it was the Yoddha who won 39-32.

After dismantling U Mumba yesterday, the Gujarat Fortunegiants defeated Dabang Delhi 29-25 in a close encounter to become the first side to pick up consecutive home wins this season. They were run close by the side from Delhi, but put in strong last five minutes to wrestle the contest away from their opponents and win 29-25.

#1 Five raids completed inside the first minute

The match between the Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha got off to a frenetic start. With both teams boasting some very good raiders, the action was fast early on. So fast that five raids were completed before the first minute of the contest had elapsed.

You get 30 seconds for a raid and on an average, raiders take at least 20 seconds. None of the first five raids even crossed 15 seconds. Nitin Tomar, starting off proceedings for the Yoddha, was swiftly tackled even before he could settle into his raid. Rahul Chaudhari came in for a swift dash and picked up a point, returning inside 15 seconds.

Rishank Devadiga did likewise for the Yoddha. Vikas Kumar had no luck and was snapped up by the Yoddha defence before Rishank returned once again for another quick point.

It was 3-2 to the Yoddha with just one minute completed.