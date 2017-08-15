Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five talking points from Day 16 of PKL 5

Bengal Warriors were no match for Puneri Paltan while Bulls handed Gujarat yet another win.

@amit5793sinha by Amit Sinha Top 5 / Top 10 15 Aug 2017, 23:14 IST

Jang Kun Lee had a day to forget as his former teammate Girish Ernak had his number for most of the night

The first day of the inter-zonals saw four teams in action. The first match witnessed Bengal Warriors being bulldozed into submission by Sandeep Narwal's individual brilliance as Puneri Paltan produced another clinical show to reaffirm their fans' faith in them as tournament favourites.

The second match pitted the home team Gujarat Fortunegiants against Rohit Kumar's Bengaluru Bulls where the home team made a brilliant second half comeback to seal their fourth consecutive win of their home leg. The following are five talking points from the day:

#1 The umpiring error that handed Pune the advantage

In the end, the decision proved costly as it swung the momentum in Pune's favour

In the 13th minute of the match, with Bengal Warriors falling behind slightly, Jang Kun Lee came on for a do or die raid. Lee claimed he had Bangladesh’s Ziaur Ur Rehman with a running hand touch. The defender, however, was quick to convey to his captain that he didn’t feel anything and immediately went upstairs.

Lee, though, was confident that he had his man. It was now all down to the TV replays to establish the truth. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen as the replays showed a flutter on Rehman’s shirt as a result of Lee’s touch.

Yet, the decision was overturned and Lee had to grudgingly leave the mat. That left the Warriors with two men on the mat and Sandeep Narwal made light work of them to inflict an All Out in the next raid. Suddenly, the Warriors had fallen behind and they could never recover from that blow.