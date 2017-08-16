Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five talking points from Day 17 of PKL 5

Thalaivas and Steelers settle for a tie while Fortunegiants make light work of struggling Titans.

@amit5793sinha by Amit Sinha Top 5 / Top 10 16 Aug 2017, 23:07 IST

Abozar Mighani was at it again on Wednesday and is proving to be a nightmare for the raiders in the right corner

The second day of the inter zone challenge week brought along another two kabaddi games of high quality as fresh from their first win, Tamil Thalaivas, took on Haryana Steelers in the night's first game while home team Gujarat Fortunegiants clashed with Telugu Titans. In the first match, the pendulum swung wildly across the two halves to finally settle at the mid point as both the teams settled for a tie after fighting hard throughout the game.

In the second match, the home team marched to their fifth consecutive win against a hapless Telugu Titans on the back of special performances from raider Sachin and defender Abozar Mighani. The defeat only piled on the misery for Rahul Chaudhari's team who are yet to taste victory after their win on the first night of the league. Here are the five talking points from the day

#1 Defence rules the roost in first half

Steelers skipper Surender Nada had 6 points from the first half

Defence thoroughly dominated the first half of the first match between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers. It was expected from Haryana Steelers considering the presence of two heavyweights in the form of Surender Nada and Mohit Chhillar but even Tamil Thalaivas were at their defensive best on Wednesday.

Skipper Surender Nada led the way by starting off with super tackle and continued his good show to bring up his High 5 in the first half itself. He was ably supported by the experienced Mohit Chhillar as well.

On the other hand, Amit Hooda recovered from his school boyish error early on to come back strong and take down one Haryana raider after another with ease. However, the good show for the Thalaivas was started by young J Darshan playing his first game. He put in two fantastic dashes to make his mark on debut. There was little to cheer about for the raiders who majorly had to suffice with bonus points in the first half.