Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five talking points from Day 19 of PKL 5

Rahul Chaudhari and Surender Nada lead from the front to help their teams register wins.

19 Aug 2017

Telugu Titans enjoyed their second win in 10 games

High on confidence after prevailing over UP Yoddha in a high scoring contest the previous night, U Mumba came up against Telugu Titans in the first fixtures of Saturday. They would have fancied their chances against a team that didn't have the best of starts to Season 5 but Rahul Chaudhari led the team on his shoulders with a superlative raiding performance to win the match for his team and bring U Mumba down to the earth.

In the other match, UP Yoddha slumped to another defeat in front of their home crowd. The match followed a pattern similar to their last game where they failed to capitalise on a good start and gave the advantage away to the Steelers in the last few minutes of the game.

Here are the five talking points of the day

#1 A half of contrasting reviews

Rahul Chaudhari came back to rollicking good form against U Mumba

U Mumba didn't have the best of the nights with reviews and it all started in the first half. Raid machine Rahul Chaudhari's raid attempt was foiled by a group of charging U Mumba men as he found himself thrown out of the mat before he could retreat to safety. But Chaudhari wasn't convinced and sought a review while U Mumba celebrated.

The replays revealed that before Chaudhari was out of the playing area, defender Farhad Rahimi, in his quest to throw him out had stepped into the lobby even before Chaudhari was out. The point soon went in Telugu Titans account.

On another occasion, Anup Kumar ended up wasting the team's review over a bonus when a fellow raider of his claimed that he had successfully got one for the team, only for replays to reveal that his other foot wasn't in air when the first went across the black one. And that's how U Mumba had lost their review even before the first half.