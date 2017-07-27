Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 : "I want to raid but the coach doesn't let me," says U Mumba's Anup Kumar.

Anup also feels Shabeer Bapu can overtake Rahul Chaudhari.

Anup will lead U Mumba for the fifth season running

The minute Anup Kumar walked into the room, you could sense something different. He was bigger in size and had he gotten any bigger, he’d have a tough time wearing his jersey. We usually associate Anup with adjectives like calm, composed and cool but muscular?

Leading a relatively less stellar side against some of the best players in the league, Kumar has realized that as the captain of a kabaddi team, he’d have to be at his physical best and lead from the front. Sportskeeda sat down with him for an exclusive no holds barred interview. Here are the excerpts from the conversation!

You look bigger compared to previous seasons, were you focused on building your muscle size this season?

No, I wasn’t really focused on building my body size. This is the first season where I’ve attended the practice camp from day one. In the previous four seasons, I had certain problems in getting permission from the police department.

Previously I used to practice only 10 or 15 days before the season. But in this camp, I have been part of it since day 1 till now. That’s why you may feel so.

Is there any benefit in building body mass for Kabaddi?

Nothing happens by building size. It’s not like I want to show someone that I’ve built a bigger body. I want to prove it through my performance, by playing good kabaddi on the mat.

I’m sure you’ve realized by now that opposition teams make specific plans to get you out as soon as possible?

Look, I am completely aware of this. When I step up to raid, every team makes plans to stop me. It makes a difference because as a captain, I represent U Mumba, the players in the team look up to me and realize that I am the most experienced player.

My teammates know that as a captain I am very famous. They think that if I am not with them on the mat, they face more difficulties. They think that if I am playing, I can guide them at all times. The opponents wish to keep me out of the mat as much as possible.

Is that the reason why you’ve been raiding so less off late?

Yes, the coach has given me strict instructions. Bhaskaran sir told me he doesn’t need a single point from me, he doesn’t want me to raid. He wants me to be on the mat at all times. He knows that I can lead the team properly.

The coach sits out, so what can he possibly teach the players? He told me being on the mat is my main job and has asked me not to raid. If I do attempt a raid, he wants it to be an empty raid. Maybe what the coach says is important but I feel like raiding from time to time. I want to play openly and show my skills.

Is season 5 going to be the toughest season yet for U Mumba? The team has lost many important players.

Yes, it’s going to be difficult. Not because the team has changed, but because we are going to play a lot of matches. It’s important that the defence clicks within the first 3-4 matches.

It’s going to be tough but we’ve practised quite a bit. But you can never say how good or bad our defence is until we play 2-3 games.

Can Shabeer Bapu overtake Rahul Chaudhari and Pardeep Narwal as the league’s best raider?

I keep telling Shabeer that he is the world’s most talented player. He uses his brains and realizes the kind of defenders he is up against. Since the past one year, he hasn’t played much because he had majorly injured his hand. He is fully recovered now and he performed the best during our practice sessions.

Now we will have to see if he can play the match with willpower. I will try to get the best out of him. If he plays to his level, he can beat any raider that you’ve just mentioned.

What makes Bhaskaran so special as a coach?

He is a very good human being and understands what the players are feeling. The coach never forcefully asks us to train. He treats every player like his brother and son. Very serious on the ground but off it, he is extremely fun to be around.

Are you able to voice your opinion against such an experienced and successful coach?

Absolutely, he keeps asking my opinion about his tactics. If I don’t feel it’s working, he is open to my suggestions. There are times when I’ve told him the team is tired, let’s rest tomorrow and let us sleep. If he feels it’s justified, he lets us rest. We get back to practice in the evening.

