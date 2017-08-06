Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Patna Pirates coach explains why only one person can stop Pardeep Narwal

Narwal continues to take the league by storm.

by Somesh Chandran Press Conference 06 Aug 2017, 13:43 IST

Patna Pirates coach, Ram Mehar Singh was extremely pleased with his star raider's performance

“No nothing like that, all the players are good.” The last thing you’d expect on this planet is Pardeep Narwal accepting that he is Pro Kabaddi League’s best raider on current form. Humility flows through Pardeep’s veins.

Patna Pirates coach, Ram Mehar Singh was extremely pleased with his star raider's performance. He believes that the only player who can possibly stop Pardeep is Pardeep himself.

LIVE COMMENTARY: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha, 06 August 2017

“Only Pardeep stops Pardeep, there is a meaning behind this quote. Only he can stop himself because there are times when he becomes casual and he begins to play slowly when Patna Pirates are in the lead,” he stated.

This interesting quote by the coach became extremely famous post actor Salman Khan’s movie Sultan. In the movie, the narrator suggests that only Sultan can defeat Sultan. Did Mehar Singh compare Sultan to Pardeep Narwal?

The coach reckons, Narwal takes his foot off the pedal when the going gets easy. This complacency leads to his downfall, especially in the latter stages of the match. Mehar Singh believes that Pardeep can only get better from here onwards.

“When the game enters that easy zone, that’s when he usually gets caught. When Pardeep has his mind focused on the game, and set himself goals, it is very difficult to tackle him.

“Sometimes he thinks that since we’re in the lead, he plays very slowly, inevitably he gets caught in those moments,” he opined.

While the coach attempts to instil certain ideas within Narwal, there have been times when it’s extremely difficult for anyone to control what he wishes to do. He reckons Pardeep enters his own unique world, the minute he steps on court to play.

“I try and make him understand, but when Pardeep steps on the mat, he tries a lot of things on his own. He is special in that way,” he said.

But the coach is extremely happy that a core group of players work around Narwal. If not for their support, Pardeep would find it extremely difficult to operate at the same optimum level, that he’s displaying currently.

“Most importantly, we have experienced defenders like Vishal Mane who have been playing well continuously for 4 seasons.

“We need someone to support the main raider and Monu Goyat is that player. He and Pardeep have a good combination,” the coach signed off.

Also Read: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Bengaluru vs Patna